Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $223.83

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.83 and traded as low as $188.63. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $190.78, with a volume of 12,673 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.08.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 23.59%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

