Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 580,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 230,175 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $21.35.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 298,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

