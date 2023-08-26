holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.97 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 3% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $38,720.35 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.19 or 0.06338152 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0154969 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $39,796.84 traded over the last 24 hours."

