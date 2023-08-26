Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5247 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

