Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5247 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $48.69.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
