HSBC Trims iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price to $5.60

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $5.80 to $5.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

