Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

