iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 330.4% in August

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 330.4% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

Shares of ITHUF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 416,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,859. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.