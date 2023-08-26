iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 330.4% in August

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 330.4% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Price Performance
Shares of ITHUF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 416,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,859. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About iAnthus Capital
