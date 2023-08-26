Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $987.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

