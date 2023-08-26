iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the July 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,642. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,160.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

