Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.06 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.25) by $3.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.00) EPS.

IDEX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 244.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 568,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 297,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 1,210.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297,269 shares during the period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

