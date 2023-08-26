IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Up 4.1%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

IGG Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

