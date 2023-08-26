Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.27.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.