Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.