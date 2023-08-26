Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 12th

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of ILKAY opened at $25.11 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILKAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iluka Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

