IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in August

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMAX China Price Performance

Shares of IMXCF stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. IMAX China has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About IMAX China

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. It operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and All Other. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood, Chinese language, and other films into the IMAX format through a proprietary IMAX DMR conversion process and the exhibition of these films on the IMAX theatre network.

