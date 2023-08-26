IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in August

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMAX China Price Performance
Shares of IMXCF stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. IMAX China has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
About IMAX China
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX China
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.