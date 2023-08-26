iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,563 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 257,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

