Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.03 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $326.55 million and $28.03 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
