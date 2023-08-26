Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperium Technology Group Price Performance

Imperium Technology Group stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069. Imperium Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.36 and a 1-year high of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.58.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

