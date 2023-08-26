Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Imperium Technology Group Price Performance
Imperium Technology Group stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069. Imperium Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.36 and a 1-year high of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.58.
About Imperium Technology Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperium Technology Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.