indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 5.2%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.41. 1,969,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,015,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,790. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.