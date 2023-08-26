Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 73,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

