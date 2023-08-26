Insider Buying: Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Insider Purchases A$59,956.88 in Stock

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) insider Steven Sewell purchased 51,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$59,956.88 ($38,433.89).

Abacus Group Stock Performance

About Abacus Group

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

