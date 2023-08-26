Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President Purchases $20,274.12 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) President John Patrick Nelson bought 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,274.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,053.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.33 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 327.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 408,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 88.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 76,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 165.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

