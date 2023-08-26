Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Purchases $12,940.00 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $12,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 17.14%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

