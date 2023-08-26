Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $94,400.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,242,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Trading Up 2.9 %

BLNK stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.69. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 361,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 925,354 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

