Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $163.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

