Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 4,784,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706,218. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 81,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $870,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 573,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 81,548 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $870,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 573,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $954,162.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,884 shares of company stock worth $6,737,914. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

