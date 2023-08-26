Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 11,150,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,543,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.