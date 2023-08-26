Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,156. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.99 and a 200 day moving average of $212.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.