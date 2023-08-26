Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Shares of RNP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.73. 71,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,414. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

