Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 103 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $931.04. The stock had a trading volume of 333,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

