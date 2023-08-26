Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 640 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.09. 11,769,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,273. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

