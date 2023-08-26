Insperity, Inc. (NSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Insperity by 400.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

