Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Insperity worth $56,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Trading Up 0.9 %

NSP stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. 178,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

