Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.28.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

