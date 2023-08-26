Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 240.0% in August

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Integrated BioPharma Trading Down 6.6 %
OTCMKTS INBP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
