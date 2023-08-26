Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 240.0% in August

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Integrated BioPharma Trading Down 6.6 %

OTCMKTS INBP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers.

