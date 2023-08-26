InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,494.75

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,494.75 ($70.10) and traded as high as GBX 6,020 ($76.81). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,874 ($74.94), with a volume of 248,022 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($75.27) to GBX 6,000 ($76.55) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.64) to GBX 5,390 ($68.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.10) to GBX 6,300 ($80.38) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,955.71 ($75.99).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,099.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,592 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,495.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,071.43%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

