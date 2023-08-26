Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,060 ($51.80).
ITRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($56.14) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRK
Intertek Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 37.70 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,956.28%.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.