Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,060 ($51.80).

ITRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($56.14) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRK

Intertek Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,133 ($52.73) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,206.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,195.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,258.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($44.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,549 ($58.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 37.70 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,956.28%.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.