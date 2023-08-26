Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Intuit stock traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.05. 2,457,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,376. Intuit has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $521.82. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.14.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

