Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the July 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

