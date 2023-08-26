Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the July 31st total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 98,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,636. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

