Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 1,177.3% in August

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 1,177.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PKW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $91.03. 51,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $94.70.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
