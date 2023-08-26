Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.71. 46,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 146,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

