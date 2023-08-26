Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Up 2,750.0% in August

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 2,750.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 554,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXI stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $90.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

