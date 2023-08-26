Investors Research Corp Boosts Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned 0.31% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,034,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $151.58 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

