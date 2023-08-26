Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 38.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,070.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 185,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 466,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

