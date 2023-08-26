Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.94. 4,065,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,736. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.