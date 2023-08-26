Investors Research Corp Has $262,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479,422 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $75.34. 1,882,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,925. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

