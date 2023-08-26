Investors Research Corp Has $478,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. 19,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,918. The company has a market capitalization of $640.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

