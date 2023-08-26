Investors Research Corp Purchases 335 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. The firm has a market cap of $756.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $95.44.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.