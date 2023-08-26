Investors Research Corp Sells 175 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,296,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

SHEL stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.